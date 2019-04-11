Commute update: Here’s the latest on the SC 31 extension project

I-73: Myrtle Beach seeks partnership to fund interstate Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion Tuesday morning in support of I-73 and intergovernmental negotiations to fund the project from jurisdictions directly benefiting from construction of the interstate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion Tuesday morning in support of I-73 and intergovernmental negotiations to fund the project from jurisdictions directly benefiting from construction of the interstate.

We come with bad, if not expected, news on your commute: The extension of S.C. 31 is delayed once again, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation Officials.

Derrick Tindal with SCDOT said the road will not open in April as was previously expected. There is no new completion date at this time, but Tindal said they hope to have the road open in the coming months. He said a lot has gone wrong to keep delaying the opening.





“It would be a whole laundry list,” Tindal said.

The extension would take S.C. 31 from near the state line outside North Myrtle Beach all the way down through Georgetown County. The project has taken years, and the expected completion date has been delayed several times.