Ocean Blvd resort fire under investigation, Myrtle Beach FD says

A fire at a resort closed part of Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach late Wednesday night.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to douse flames near the top of a parking deck at Sand Dunes Resort just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“Crews are on scene of a vehicle fire in a parking garage at 208 74th Ave N. Please avoid this area for our safety and yours,” Myrtle Beach Fire-Rescue tweeted at 10:45 p.m.

“The fire is under control at this time, and there are no injuries or extension to the building. The fire is under investigation at this time,” MBFR said on Twitter just before 11 p.m.

Police closed Ocean Boulevard between 73rd Avenue North and 75th Avenue North as firefighters put out the flames and cleaned up the area.

No buildings other than the parking deck appeared to be damaged.