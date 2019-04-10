Grab your baskets! Here are Easter egg hunts and events around the Myrtle Beach area

Here are the top ten 2019 Easter candies in the U.S. These are the top ten 2019 Easter candies in the U.S. according to CandyStore.com. This year's list includes Cadbury Mini Eggs and gourmet jelly beans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the top ten 2019 Easter candies in the U.S. according to CandyStore.com. This year's list includes Cadbury Mini Eggs and gourmet jelly beans.

Hip, hop — guess who is on the way to the Myrtle Beach area?

The Easter bunny will be hopping around to egg hunts, bunny hops and breakfast this Easter season, so get those baskets ready.

Here is a list of coming events where you can see the Easter bunny and hunt for eggs this year:

Join the Easter bunny for breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Tupelo Honey at The Market Common. The cost is $10 per person and free for ages 3 and under.

The Barefoot Landing Bunny Hop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, featuring an egg hunt, face painting and a visit with the Easter bunny. Here are details about the egg hunt schedule by age group.

A sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church. The event will have cookie decorating, games and lunch. The church will host a second egg hunt 10 a.m. to noon April 20.

The Conway Recreation Center, at 1515 Mill Pond Rd., will host an egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Easter bunny will be available for photos.

The Easter Bunny Festival is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Coastal North Town Center in North Myrtle Beach. The event will have inflatables, games, face painting and visits with the Easter bunny.

A flashlight Easter egg hunt? You read that right. Bring your flashlight to hunt for eggs at 7:30 p.m. April 18 at Riverfront Park in Conway. The hunt is hosted by Conway Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

The 37th annual North Myrtle Beach Easter egg hunt is 10 a.m. April 20 at McLean Park. The Easter bunny will visit and bring candy.

The Surfside Beach Easter Egg Hunt and Kids Fair is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at H. Blue Huckabee Complex.

Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach will host an egg hunt at 10:15 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.

