Surfside woman rolls her way to a top spot in Bojangles’ Biscuit Making Competition

A Surfside Bojangles’ biscuit maker has rolled her way to a top spot in this year’s Master Biscuit Maker Competition, according to a release from Bojangles’.

Elva Salas, an employee at Bojangles’ on Loyola Drive, is one of eight finalists in the final round of the biscuit making competition, which will be held April 16 at company headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Salas, who has made it to the final round previously, competed against hundreds of biscuit makers to bake her way to the final eight, the release states.

“Elva has made it to the final round of the Master Biscuit Maker Competition before, and we’re thrilled that she’s done it again,” said Mark Kiskunas, Partner and CFO of Bo Benton, Inc., a Bojangles’ franchise group. “There is an art form to making the perfect Bojangles’ biscuit, and Elva has it down pat.”

In the final round, finalists are required to take an exam on the proprietary of Bojangles’ biscuit-making process and then prepare a batch of biscuits following the signature 48 steps, the release states.

The winning biscuit maker will receive a $2,500 prize and championship trophy, according to the release.