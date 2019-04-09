Local

The dolphin spotted in Waccamaw River last week was found dead

Multiple sightings of dolphin in freshwater section of Waccamaw River above Conway

There have been multiple reports of a dolphin swimming well up the freshwater section of the Waccamaw River. David Covington filmed the animal on Wednesday and Capt. Roy Pinson, of First Strike Charters fishing filmed his sighting on Saturday. By
The dolphin seen swimming in the Waccamaw passed away sometime between when it was last seen on Sunday and Tuesday morning.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Wildlife Biologist Wayne McFee said Coastal Carolina University Professor Robert Young found the adult dolphin dead on Tuesday. The dolphin will transported to the a NOAA facility in Charleston to learn more about why the dolphin died.

The dolphin was first spotted swimming in the freshwater Waccamaw last week miles past Conway. Sitings continued through the weekend, with videos of the sea mammal going viral online.

On Monday, McFee said there were concerns about the health of the dolphin given its pale skin. Dolphins’ skins are used to being in salt water and can break down when in freshwater.

Dolphins can go into freshwater for short amounts of time, but this dolphin was much farther inland than they typically are spotted.

Local

Why a dolphin seen swimming in the Waccamaw may be in danger

