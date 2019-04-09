Local
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in Horry County
A pedestrian was killed in an early morning crash Tuesday on Holmestown Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2005 Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling east on Holmestown Road when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road near Blue Jay Drive, said Trooper First Class Tyler Will.
Will said there were two people in the truck during the crash.
This story will be updated when the Horry County Coroner’s Office releases the name of the victim.
