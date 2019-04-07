Local
One dead, one hurt after motorcycle and vehicle collide in North Myrtle Beach area
One person died in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.
Around 5 p.m., emergency crews responded for the wreck near U.S. Highway 17 and 46th Avenue South in the North Myrtle Beach area.
According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, one person died in the crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The victim’s spouse was also injured and taken to the hospital. The deceased victim has not been identified.
Crews closed a couple of traffic lanes while they tended to the scene.
The North Myrtle Beach police department is investigating the incident.
