One dead, one hurt after motorcycle and vehicle collide in North Myrtle Beach area

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person died in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., emergency crews responded for the wreck near U.S. Highway 17 and 46th Avenue South in the North Myrtle Beach area.





According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, one person died in the crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The victim’s spouse was also injured and taken to the hospital. The deceased victim has not been identified.

Crews closed a couple of traffic lanes while they tended to the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The North Myrtle Beach police department is investigating the incident.