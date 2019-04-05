Why the livelihood of the Carolina Forest rec center, other facilities are in jeopardy

Carolina Forest continues to expand over the years Carolina Forest is a residential powerhouse in Horry County. Started in 1997, it is actually less developed than originally planned. What does the future of the area look like and what can residents expect? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Forest is a residential powerhouse in Horry County. Started in 1997, it is actually less developed than originally planned. What does the future of the area look like and what can residents expect?

Horry County’s Parks and Recreation department is in a tough spot.

If no action is taken, recreational offerings in the area could take a huge loss, including the closing of the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.

County Council was briefed on the financial future of the Parks and Recreation Department on Friday at the Spring Budget Retreat. Director Paul McCulloch said his department will not be able to continue its current operations without some increase of funding in the upcoming budget.

The issue isn’t new. At the Fall Budget Retreat in November, Council received a similar update on the parks funding. Part of the issue is centered around the size of the county and the growing population creating demands on the parks department and its staff. On Friday, however, the Council got a deeper dive into what could close without an increase.

The most notable item would be the closing of the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, which has been open for less than a decade. In addition, senior and outdoor programs would be cut. And no new recreation centers would be built in Loris or Aynor.

Council approved two new recreation centers in 2005, but they were never built.

The recreation centers are operating at a substantial loss for the county, McCulloch said. The Carolina Forest Center brings in $275,000 in revenue but costs $894,000 to operate.

Dozens of boat landings, parks and outdoor spaces will no longer be maintained, but they will not outright close. In addition, senior and outdoor programs would be eliminated.

“Our seniors would be hurt by this, and our outdoor recreation offers unique programs that aren’t going to be replaceable,” McCulloch said.

In addition, there could possibly be layoffs of the department’s employees without an increase in funding. In total, according to McCulloch’s presentation, 25 to 33 percent of facilities, programs and staff could be cut if nothing is done.

McCulloch told council the rural areas of the county use the recreational areas more than the urban, which are located close to YMCAs and other recreational sites. Without Horry County Parks and Recreation, the rural areas would not have as many options for outdoor programs.

Council Member Al Allen said the rural areas deserve the same access as the more urban areas of the county.

“There is no way to get to our wonderful beaches along the Grand Strand except through rural Horry County,” Allen said.

As it stands, Horry County budgets the least amount to its recreation department as compared to its peer communities in South Carolina. Horry Parks gets a little over $5 million per year. Myrtle Beach pays nearly $9 million and Lexington County tops at just north of $11 million.

To avoid closings, the Council would to increase taxes or find some sort of alternative funding. Staff presented tax increase options that would maintain status quo or even allow for expansion, like the new recreation centers in the western part of the county.





If all the tax increases were approved, it could cost the individual taxpayer about $28, according to Finance Director Barry Spivey. He said an increase would buy the county about a decade until the issue comes back up.

Council Member Gary Loftus asked for staff to look for more ways than just a tax increase to help fund the parks.

“I would challenge staff rather than just giving us a millage increase, give us some interesting and different ways of perhaps funding these things,” Loftus said.

No decisions were made on the department’s funding. The budget has to go through three readings before it is approved and amendments can be made during that time. No action would result in recreation centers closing.