Horry fire rescue: Two people hospitalized in Conway-area crash
Two people were transported to area hospitals following a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 701 in the Conway area Friday morning, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.
Traffic is backed up on U.S. 701 in the area of S.C. 65 after a box truck, semi truck and a pick-up crash just after 10:15 a.m., Casey said. People are asked to avoid the area.
Three people were injured and two of them were transported to the hospital, he said.
