Unclean dishes, handling food with bare hands: North Myrtle restaurant gets low score

DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history. By
A North Myrtle Beach diner received a low food grade after employees were witnessed handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands and dishes were not properly cleaned, according to a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control inspection.

Denny’s, at 703 Hwy 17 S., was handed a 75 percent on its March 25 routine inspection.

The inspection report states an employee was seen handling burgers, prepping sandwiches and fixings with bare hands, and walking around using a personal cell phone while working the cooking line.

Glasses were unclean, according to the inspection report, with dried-up milkshake and a hazy appearance. Food in a cooler was being held at a higher temperature than required, the report states. According to DHEC, cold foods must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Fish was not being properly thawed during the time of the inspection, according to the report.

A chemical bottle was stored on a shelf with condiments, the report states.

There was an accumulation of “food debris” on shelves, a buildup of grease, grime and food splash on equipment and coolers, according to the inspection report.

The North Myrtle Beach breakfast spot received two C grades and one A grade in December during follow-up inspections, according to DHEC’s website.

DHEC inspectors conduct risk-based inspections annually or quarterly based on an establishment’s food process and compliance history, according to DHEC. Scores are a “snapshot in time” based on how food establishments handle five risk factors: food contact equipment cleanliness, cooking temperatures, employee health, food sources and food holding temperatures.

Why more charges could be coming in a Myrtle Beach murder
Why more charges could be coming in a Myrtle Beach murder

Two people who were arrested in connection to a murder on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach appeared for bond hearings. Police say Anthony McNeil died in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood shooting.

