Here’s the status of Horry administrator Chris Eldridge’s employment after negotiations

Horry County Council voted to keep Administrator Chris Eldridge for now Horry County Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to decide Administrator Chris Eldridge’s employment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to decide Administrator Chris Eldridge’s employment.

Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge did not resign and was not terminated Tuesday. The decision was delayed for another week, giving more time for negotiations.

A discussion was slated for Tuesday’s council meeting to take place in an executive session given it was a negotiation of contractual terms. But with no agreement reached, nothing was discussed. Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner said he gave Eldridge’s attorney two weeks to make a deal and there is still time.

Last month, Gardner said Eldridge’s was willing to negotiate a deal leading to his resignation. Eldridge’s contract has a one-year renewal at the end of April, which council is unable to cancel. Gardner said in March negotiating the administrator’s departure was the best step for all involved.

The negotiations are going well, Gardner said.

Previous attempts to terminate Eldridge were unsuccessful. The relationship between Gardner and the administrator lacks trust, the chairman said, which is not productive for the county.