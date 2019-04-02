Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket was sold here in Horry County

If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep.
Are you the lucky winner?
The person who bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at a Little River convenience store won $400,000 in Monday night’s drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The ticket — sold at the Circle K, 13 Hwy 90 E. — matched all five numbers for the $400,000 prize. Winning lottery numbers are 1, 2, 6, 16 and 26, and the power-up number is 4, according S.C. Education Lottery.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim his or her prize. More than 4,900 players won prizes from $1 to $400,000 in Monday’s drawing.
