Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket was sold here in Horry County

Are you the lucky winner?

The person who bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at a Little River convenience store won $400,000 in Monday night’s drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket — sold at the Circle K, 13 Hwy 90 E. — matched all five numbers for the $400,000 prize. Winning lottery numbers are 1, 2, 6, 16 and 26, and the power-up number is 4, according S.C. Education Lottery.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim his or her prize. More than 4,900 players won prizes from $1 to $400,000 in Monday’s drawing.

The odds of winning $400,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 4,015,536, according to the lottery.