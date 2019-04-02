Local

Grab rain boots for this windy, wet day, Myrtle Beach. Don’t worry — sunny days are ahead

A look over our region Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
A look over our region Tuesday, April 2, 2019. NOAA

Grab your rain boots!

It’s going to be rainy and windy today, Myrtle Beach.

The National Weather Service is calling for heavy rain in the forecast through the day and wind gusts as high as 34 mph. Today’s high is 54 degrees, the NWS reports. The area is also under a wind advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This coastal storm, stretching across the Carolinas, is predicted to bring between 1 to 2 inches of rain to Horry County, depending on the location. Some parts of the upstate are experiencing snow Tuesday morning.

But the warm spring weather will return Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures reaching into the 60s, according to the NWS.

Rain showers are expected to roll in Thursday night and are likely through the day Friday and Friday night. Once those showers pass through, the weekend will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 72 to 74 degrees, the NWS reports.

Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

By

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  

Read Next

Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket was sold here in Horry County

Local

Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket was sold here in Horry County

The winning ticket of the Palmetto Cash 5 was sold at a Little River Circle K, according to the SC Education Lottery. Here are details about the winning numbers and prize amount the lucky winner won.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service