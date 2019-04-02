Grab rain boots for this windy, wet day, Myrtle Beach. Don’t worry — sunny days are ahead

A look over our region Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Grab your rain boots!

It’s going to be rainy and windy today, Myrtle Beach.

The National Weather Service is calling for heavy rain in the forecast through the day and wind gusts as high as 34 mph. Today’s high is 54 degrees, the NWS reports. The area is also under a wind advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This coastal storm, stretching across the Carolinas, is predicted to bring between 1 to 2 inches of rain to Horry County, depending on the location. Some parts of the upstate are experiencing snow Tuesday morning.

But the warm spring weather will return Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures reaching into the 60s, according to the NWS.

Rain showers are expected to roll in Thursday night and are likely through the day Friday and Friday night. Once those showers pass through, the weekend will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 72 to 74 degrees, the NWS reports.

