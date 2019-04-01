Happy Monday: Flights delayed across America, affecting some in Myrtle Beach

It’s not an April Fool’s joke. Your flight to or from Myrtle Beach might be delayed due to a national scheduling issue.
The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted on Monday morning several major airlines were experiencing delays due to a computer issue. While the problem has been resolved, several flights are still behind schedule, including those going to Myrtle Beach.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
The issue was with a company many airlines contract with, according to the Associated Press. The issue is beyond the airport’s control.
The Myrtle Beach International Airport shows many flights delayed Monday morning. While the delays vary from a few minutes to a few hours, most of the delays are coming from cities like New York, Detroit, Philadelphia and Charlotte.
A full list of delays can be seen on the Airport’s website or by calling individual airlines.
Comments