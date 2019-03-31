Have you seen him? Police seeking help locating missing man with dementia

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who has dementia.
Clyde Bennett Thompson, 84, of Myrtle Beach left his home around noon Sunday in a Silver 2013 Ford Escape with a South Carolina license plate that reads JSZ-229, according to a news release. He was wearing a burgundy golf shirt and blue jeans, the release states.
Family members believe he might be headed to visit family in either Florida or West Columbia, according to the release.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-248-1520.
