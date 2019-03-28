Here’s why Horry County Police blocked off the entrance to their headquarters today

An area resident brought what is believed to be a bomb to Horry County Police Department headquarters in Conway late Thursday afternoon, but the person had no malicious intent.
It was brought to the station to be checked out. The item is believed to be a piece of unexploded ordnance, and both the HCPD bomb squad and a U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team are working together to render the item safe.
While the device is being checked out, the front of the Horry County MLBrown Building has been taped off as a precaution.
