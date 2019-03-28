Indian Wells is back. Here’s what you need to know about what’s next for the development

The Indian Wells Golf Club is back at Horry County Planning Commission months after a proposed rezoning request at the site got a vote of disapproval from the commission.
The property is a 150-acre development located in Garden City. Indian Wells is a 6,624-yard golf course, which is owned by investors from China and owns and operates 22 Grand Strand courses. It would become the first of FGI’s courses to close if developed.
On Thursday, the Planning Commission in its workshop meeting heard again from agent Walter Warren, acting on behalf of owner of Founders Group International. The new plans showed some alterations but still show the golf course being replaced with housing and commercial businesses.
Some changes the developer has agreed to include turning some of the townhouses into single-family housing, putting in a traffic circle to help with flow and a $25,000 donation to the Woodlake Homeowners Association.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
The HOA has not yet agreed to these terms, which could delay the project going back to County Council. A meeting was supposed to be held between S.C. Sen. William Goldfinch, who is acting as the attorney for the Woodlake residents, and the developers to finalize an agreement but it was postponed to April 1.
If approved, the rezoning request could lead to less houses built, according to documents filed to Horry County.
As it stands the Indian Wells property is zoned SF6, which allows for single family homes on a minimum of 6,000 square foot. The requested zoning codes, RE2 and MRD2, would allow for a variety of businesses, town homes and single family houses to be built.
The commercial zoning would be along the Garden City Connector, which many critics of the rezoning request said would only increase the traffic on an already overburdened road.
As with any housing project, the developers would be required to meet Horry County standards for flooding and traffic.
The proposed development plan has drawn a crowd of opposition anytime it has been discussed, and Thursday was no different despite there being no opportunity for public comment at workshop meetings. Folks in opposition even made red shirts with “just stop” written on the front.
Community organizer Kathy Jellison, a resident of nearby Woodlake Village, said in January her neighbors are ready to do whatever it takes to save the golf course.
“We’re just going to keep fighting until we can’t fight it anymore,” Jellison said.
Regardless of the rezoning request, the Indian Wells Golf Course can be developed any day due to the current zoning code.
Workshop meetings are just for information. The Planning Commission will vote next Thursday. The public is invited to comment on the merits or lack thereof at that meeting.
Comments