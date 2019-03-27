How Myrtle Beach leaders are trying to solve homeless issue in the city

As the homeless population in Myrtle Beach continues to rise, city officials believe the creation of a new Homeless Task Force Advisory Board will help manage the situation.
City officials unanimously approved to launch the advisory board during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The advisory board will be tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of techniques and programs used in other communities to effectively address and improve upon any homeless conditions. The board will have until the end of March next year to provide council with recommendations on how to improve homelessness within the city.
“It’s exciting to see this enforced,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said.
While New Directions and Eastern Carolina Homeless Organization have seen success over the years helping those in need, the ordinance states, the city believes a community-wide strategy will have a substantial impact on assisting homeless residents.
The 11-person board will comprise of members chosen by city officials, New Directions, ECHO and Grand Strand Medical Center.
Of the 11 members, eight people, who represent the community at large and have demonstrated an interest in the homeless community, and one religious leader will be appointed by city leaders, the resolution states. The others will be chosen by Grand Strand Medical Center, New Directions’ board of directors and ECHO’s board of directors.
“We have been working with members of the business community and we think we’re going to have significant business leaders who will be willing to serve on this task force,” Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat said.
