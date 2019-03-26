Local

Worker dies after being electrocuted in North Myrtle Beach

By Hannah Strong

March 26, 2019 08:50 AM

A worker was fatally electrocuted while working around a power line at a construction site in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning, said Pat Dowling with the City of North Myrtle Beach.

The victim was standing below a crane holding a wire that touched an electrical source and was electrocuted, Dowling said. A worker in the bucket of a crane was not injured, he said.

The call came out just after 8 a.m. and North Myrtle and Horry County units were dispatched to 807 Hillside Drive N., according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The Horry County Coroner’s Office is on scene.

Coroner Robert Edge said it’s rare to have deaths similar to this case. Edge said he hasn’t seen one like Tuesday’s in about 20 years. Edge said an autopsy will be done Tuesday afternoon.

Dowling said workers were in the area rebuilding a home that had burned.

Drivers are asked to use North Ocean Boulevard as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

