Crews on scene of structure fire in North Myrtle Beach

Fire crews are on scene of fires at three structures in the Cherry Grove area Monday afternoon, according to North Myrtle Beach Spokesman Pat Dowling.
Firefighters from North Myrtle Beach and Horry County Fire Rescue were called about 2:30 p.m. to Blossom Street. Two structures were totally involved when firefighters arrived on scene and a third one is still on fire as of 3:30 p.m., Dowling said.
Authorities are unsure of how the blaze started, Dowling said.
There have been no injuries reported, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updated details.
