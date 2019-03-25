Local

Crews on scene of structure fire in North Myrtle Beach

By Hannah Strong

March 25, 2019 02:52 PM

Multiple houses on fire in Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is battling a fire at multiple properties in the Cherry Grove area of the city.
By
Up Next
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is battling a fire at multiple properties in the Cherry Grove area of the city.
By

Fire crews are on scene of fires at three structures in the Cherry Grove area Monday afternoon, according to North Myrtle Beach Spokesman Pat Dowling.

Firefighters from North Myrtle Beach and Horry County Fire Rescue were called about 2:30 p.m. to Blossom Street. Two structures were totally involved when firefighters arrived on scene and a third one is still on fire as of 3:30 p.m., Dowling said.

Authorities are unsure of how the blaze started, Dowling said.

There have been no injuries reported, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updated details.

fire blossom street.JPG
North Myrtle Beach and Horry County fire crews respond to structure fires on Blossom Street in Cherry Grove. March 25, 2019
Courtesy of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

By

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do