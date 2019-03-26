Local

A wine, beer and spirits store coming to Myrtle Beach? Totally.

By Hannah Strong

Total Wine on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.
Total Wine & More will have its grand opening in April, bringing thousands of selections of wine, beer and liquor to Myrtle Beach shoppers.

Folks can start shopping at 9 a.m. April 11 at 550 Seaboard Street with opening specials, according to its Facebook event. A portion of the store’s grand opening sales from April 11-14 will go to the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.

Shoppers can taste beer and wine while browsing the store’s alcohol selection during the grand opening.

Total Wine was founded by two brothers who opened a small store in Delaware in 1991, according to the company’s website. There are now more than 193 superstores in 23 states around the country.

The store carries 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers, the website states. The company has a commitment to support local, regional and national charitable organizations, according to the website.

