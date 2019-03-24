Here’s why you might see smoke near Conway Sunday evening

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is responding to a brush fire near the intersection of Highway 378 and Little Pee Dee Highway to the west of Conway.
Horry County Fire Rescue Department Spokesperson Anthony Casey said the fire spread about 20 to 25 acres, but it is not a threat to damage any homes.
Horry County firefighters are assisting the Forestry Commission in keeping the fire contained.
Crews responded after 4 p.m. According to Casey, the Forestry Commission will dig a ditch around the fire to keep it contained. Due to the swampy environment surrounding the fire, it is slow moving.
Casey said there are no gas lines or homes near the fire, so he said it shouldn’t affect anyone. Still, it is going to take firefighters some time to completely extinguish the fire.
“It will be an involved process,” Casey said.
