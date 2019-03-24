Local

Horry Police investigating how a toddler ended up alone, lost in Longs

By Tyler Fleming

March 24, 2019 10:35 AM

The Horry County community helped local authorities identify a lost child, but police are wondering why the child was alone in the first place.

A lost boy was discovered in Longs on Saturday night by Horry County Police officers. The cops did not have any reports of a missing child and did not know where the kid’s parents were.

The child was believed to be two or three. He was found near Marlowe Circle in Longs along Highway 9.

But thanks to the community’s help, the police were quickly able to find the child’s parents by Sunday morning.

“Thanks in part to help from our incredibly responsive community, the child has been identified and the parents located,” a press release from Horry County Police said.

HCPD is investigating why the child was alone.

