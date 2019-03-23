Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen

Conway police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Natasjia Clark, 16, was last seen on Mar. 22 in the area of Dewberry Street in Conway around 5:20 p.m., according to a news release. Clark is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say the missing teen was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red and blue graphics, light blue jeans, white shoes with red checkering and no laces.
The teen will also answer to Tasia, authorities advise.
Police ask that anyone with information call them at 843-248-1790.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Comments