Nighttime construction will close part of downtown Conway road. Here’s what we know

Downtown Conway is going to see more road construction next week.
Starting Sunday night crews will be repaving Main Street in between the U.S. 501 Business bridge and 5th Avenue in downtown, according to a City of Conway Facebook post.
The work will begin Sunday after the Theater of The Republic show finishes. The work is expected to close lanes each night at 7, with paving to finish on Thursday. Most of the businesses in downtown Conway close before 7 p.m or shortly after.
Parking downtown will be closed while work is being done.
In addition, work continues on the U.S. 501 Business bridge in Conway. As of now, the bridge is expected to reopen by Memorial Day ahead of the tourist season.
