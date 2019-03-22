Local

HCFR: Portion of S.C. 90 shut down in both directions for fatal crash

By Hannah Strong

March 22, 2019 08:11 AM

Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a fatal crash involving a North Myrtle Beach city garbage truck and pickup truck in the Wampee area Friday morning.

Crews are working the crash on S.C. 90 near Star Bluff Road, and the road is shut down in both directions in the area, said Tony Casey with HCFR. Casey said people should avoid the area if possible.

A garbage truck and pick-up truck collided about 7:45 a.m., according to HCFR. City of North Myrtle Beach Spokesman Pat Dowling confirmed the garbage truck is a city vehicle.

“We don’t know the details of the accident,” Dowling said, adding the city is looking into the crash, and he will release more as information becomes available.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

