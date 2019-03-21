Local

Why thousands of classic cars are in Myrtle Beach and which roads to avoid this weekend

By Hannah Strong

March 21, 2019 04:54 PM

31st Annual Pee Dee Street Rodder’s Run to the Sun cranks up in Myrtle Beach

The 31st Annual Pee Dee Street Rodder's Run to the Sun car show is cranking up in Myrtle Beach with thousands of classic cars setting up on the old Myrtle Square Mall site from Thursday-Saturday, March 21-23rd. Free to spectators.
By
Up Next
The 31st Annual Pee Dee Street Rodder's Run to the Sun car show is cranking up in Myrtle Beach with thousands of classic cars setting up on the old Myrtle Square Mall site from Thursday-Saturday, March 21-23rd. Free to spectators.
By

About 10 blocks in the center of Myrtle Beach will be “very congested” the next few days for the 31st Annual Pee Dee Street Rodders’ Run to the Sun Car Show, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

No roads are closed in the area of the former Myrtle Square Mall — at 2501 Kings Hwy. between Oak Street and Kings Highway — but the area will be congested between 21st Avenue North and 29th Avenue North, said Cpl. Henry Bresadola with MBPD.

Officers are manning crosswalks in certain areas as needed because there will be many pedestrians in the area.

“Please use extra caution while in the area,” Bresadola said.

Overflow parking is available at Broadway at the Beach with free shuttles, he said. Parking is also available at the convention center across from the car show.

The event, which is free to the public and has vendors, runs Thursday through Saturday, bringing spectators to the lot full of old vehicles. The cost to register a vehicle is $45. Proceeds from the event will go to: the Children’s Miracle Network, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Horry County Benevolent Fund and Grand Strand Miracle League.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do