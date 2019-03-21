Why thousands of classic cars are in Myrtle Beach and which roads to avoid this weekend

About 10 blocks in the center of Myrtle Beach will be “very congested” the next few days for the 31st Annual Pee Dee Street Rodders’ Run to the Sun Car Show, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
No roads are closed in the area of the former Myrtle Square Mall — at 2501 Kings Hwy. between Oak Street and Kings Highway — but the area will be congested between 21st Avenue North and 29th Avenue North, said Cpl. Henry Bresadola with MBPD.
Officers are manning crosswalks in certain areas as needed because there will be many pedestrians in the area.
“Please use extra caution while in the area,” Bresadola said.
Overflow parking is available at Broadway at the Beach with free shuttles, he said. Parking is also available at the convention center across from the car show.
The event, which is free to the public and has vendors, runs Thursday through Saturday, bringing spectators to the lot full of old vehicles. The cost to register a vehicle is $45. Proceeds from the event will go to: the Children’s Miracle Network, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Horry County Benevolent Fund and Grand Strand Miracle League.
