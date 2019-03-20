A king tide is rolling in. Here are areas that may flood around the Grand Strand tonight

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a coastal flood advisory for Wednesday night.
Areas throughout the Grand Strand - including Cherry Grove, Socastee, Garden City, Murrells Inlet and coastal Georgetown - may experience flooding from a king tide between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The high tide could mean saltwater crossing roads in marsh areas.
Southside flooding will happen in Garden City Beach, with water rising onto Atlantic and Cypress avenues, the NWS reports. Storm drains will back up and flood Pine Avenue, according to the NWS.
The weather service says a coastal flood advisory means that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding in low areas along the shore.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Comments