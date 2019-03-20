Local

A king tide is rolling in. Here are areas that may flood around the Grand Strand tonight

By Hannah Strong

March 20, 2019 02:58 PM

Carolina’s king tides explained

King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit.
By
Up Next
King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit.
By

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a coastal flood advisory for Wednesday night.

Areas throughout the Grand Strand - including Cherry Grove, Socastee, Garden City, Murrells Inlet and coastal Georgetown - may experience flooding from a king tide between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The high tide could mean saltwater crossing roads in marsh areas.

Southside flooding will happen in Garden City Beach, with water rising onto Atlantic and Cypress avenues, the NWS reports. Storm drains will back up and flood Pine Avenue, according to the NWS.

The weather service says a coastal flood advisory means that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding in low areas along the shore.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do