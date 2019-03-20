Horry County looks to hire more firefighters without taxing you. Here’s the plan

Horry County is looking to hire more firefighters and avoid raising taxes. After much debate, they might have a plan to do so.
Council unanimously passed a resolution to submit an application for a Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response Grant. The FEMA-funded grant fronts most of the bills for the county to hire 30 additional new firefighters.
If Horry gets the grant, the hope would be to have three new firefighters on every fire engine at all times of the day. While the nation-wide average is four people per engine, Horry County typically only has two.
The federal government pays 75 percent of the costs of hiring the firefighters for the first two years. Then 25 percent the third year, then on the fourth year Horry County is expected to pay for their entire salaries. During those three years, Horry County cannot layoff firefighters.
Currently, however, Horry County does not have the money in the fire fund to pay when the time comes.
In the three years, the federal government would pay $6.5 million and Horry County would pay $2.5 million. After that, Horry County would be spending over $2 million a year for the additional firefighters.
While the resolution was originally on the consent agenda, Council Member Tyler Servant asked it to be discussed publicly. Servant typically votes against any tax or spending increase.
Council member Dennis DiSabato said he was willing to do what was needed to keep people safe, but if the county wins the grant, it would probably force a millage increase.
Horry County Fire Chief Joseph Tanner said he is going to need more people to keep up with demand on public safety services, with or without this grant. He said he could get by with 24 additional firefighters, but that would require overtime be used if a firefighter was sick or on vacation.
Horry County Director of Finance Barry Spivey said the population growth in Horry County is not growing the tax base enough to keep up with the increase expenses for the county.
Council Member Harold Worley said the firefighters are needed to keep the public safe, and additional firefighters will be needed to be hired anyways, so any assistance from the federal government would only save Horry County taxpayers on a necessary cost. Council Member Johnny Vaught agreed.
“I’m certainly not for a tax increase, but I am for someone footing part of the bill,” Worley said. “The math is just crazy as far as us turning this down.”
“To get some help with it, you’re right, Mr. Worley,” Allen said.
Still, to hopefully avoid a tax increase, Worley made an amendment that the county use hospitality fee money first to pay for the salaries of the new firefighters.
The amount of money Horry County will collect from the tax is in question due to ordinances being passed by municipalities that would take portions of hospitality money from Horry.
Worley said regardless of the outcome of those ordinances, the county should have the money from whatever is left of the hospitality fee to pay for the increases without raising taxes. According to outgoing Assistant County Administrator Justin Powell, about $9 million of the hospitality fee could potentially be justified for public safety.
Council Member Gary Loftus reminded council that hospitality tax money most be used for tourist-related expenses. A tax increase could still be needed. He was the only member of council to vote against the amendment.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to pay for it all with those funds, but I don’t think we can,” Loftus said.
Regardless of the funding, Allen said it is the responsibility of the council to keep Horry citizens safe. And sometimes fulfilling that mission means raising taxes even if there is a political cost.
“We know to throw out our political future plans … we have a duty to provide those services to them,” he said.
He added there is a difference between a wasteful tax increase and a necessary one. He considers public safety a necessary reason.
“This is probably one of our most crucial services we have to provide to the citizens and visitors of Horry County,” he said. “If it’s you or your family pinned in a car, you don’t care what it costs. You don’t care what it takes. You’d be willing in that moment to give every, single physical possession you have to save your loved ones.”
Council Member Danny Hardee said if the council members from the more urban areas of the county are unwilling to do whatever it takes to get more firefighters, they’re turning their backs on the more rural parts of Horry.
“There are some districts that have big, beautiful fire stations and all, but some of you council need to get out here and look what’s out here. Look at these 30-something-year-old buildings that are about to fall down,” Hardee said. “And then what I want you to do is say ‘no tax increase, y’all burn up, I don’t give a damn.”’
Loftus pointed out that increase in firefighters could decrease the insurance costs in Horry County, saving money. Tanner said he couldn’t promise that would happen, but it is a possibility.
Horry County is expected to hear back on the application this time next year. If the hospitality fee doesn’t work out and a tax increase is needed, the county can turn down the grant. Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge said that can sometimes leave a bad impression for future applications.
“But you would still have an out,” he said.
