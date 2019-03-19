Top Horry County Official to resign in April, taking new job in SCDOT

Horry County Assistant Administrator Justin Powell is resigning next month.
Powell, one of four assistant administrators in Horry County, has taken a new job at the South Carolina Department of Transportation as the Deputy Secretary of Transportation for Administration. He is expected to leave for his new position in April after the budget retreat.
“It’s an exciting job to help all of South Carolina,” Powell said.
Powell oversaw the Administration Departments of Horry County, which notably included finance and the budget creation process. He took the job in 2015.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
He is a graduate of Wofford College and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Previously he served in other South Carolina governments, including the City of Greenville and Dorchester County.
Comments