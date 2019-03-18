They met online, then she wouldn’t stop calling, sending threatening texts, MB cops say

One local man may decide to give up online dating after a woman he met won’t stop calling, texting and threatening him after he broke up with her this weekend.
Myrtle Beach police say a woman placed hundreds of phone calls in mere hours after a man told her that he no longer wanted to see her. The suspect, a 53-year-old woman, has not been arrested as of Monday morning.
Around 7:45 a.m. Sunday the victim told the woman — who he met online — he did not want to see her anymore, according to an incident report, which also noted he once had a restraining order against the woman.
In the hours that followed, she placed more than 100 phone calls and messages, the report states.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
The suspect also called the victim’s work claiming to be a Myrtle Beach police sergeant and said he was wanted, according to the report.
While police spoke to the victim, the suspect continued to call, and one of the officers spoke to her. The victim said she didn’t care and that the victim was “going to pay,” according to the report.
The suspect wrote in a text she had the victim’s child. One problem: the victim said he had a vasectomy three years ago and that was impossible.
Some of the other texts continued to make threats the victim would pay and that he will “never get rid of her,” the report states. The suspect also said she had 100 numbers to make phone calls.
Myrtle Beach police contacted Horry County police about the incident, and the county reported the suspect was previously arrested for unlawful use of a telephone, according to the report.
Comments