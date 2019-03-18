Local

In town for a while? New Myrtle Beach hotel looks to accommodate lengthier stays

Myrtle Beach tourists now have a new option for long-term stays ahead of the 2019 tourist season.

Ocean-front Residence Inn by Marriott opened on March 16 on Ocean Boulevard near the Crown Reef Beach resort. The location offers quick access to the airport and The Market Common shopping center.

The new hotel hopes to make guests comfortable over longer stays, offering more “just like home” amenities than many other hotels.

“This hotel offers a perfect blend of business and leisure amenities, exceptional customer service, and a prime oceanfront location along the popular south end of Myrtle Beach,” General Manager Nacy Lee said.

The rooms are all suites, with full kitchens inside, an office and living space. You can get groceries delivered to your room if you want to cook. But if you refuse to cook on vacation, the hotel also has its own restaurant called Driftwood, serving up seafood dishes.

Room options include one-room studios, family suites and a penthouse suite. The Residence Inn is now taking reservations for the coming tourist season. Booking information can be found online.

The Residence Inn on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
