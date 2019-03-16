Authorities seek help in locating missing woman with dementia

North Myrtle Beach officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman with dementia whose family says she went missing Saturday, according to a news release.
Nina Hegler Klages walked out of an apartment Saturday morning and has been missing since, the woman’s stepdaughter said upon flagging down police around noon during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in North Myrtle Beach, the release states.
The woman described her stepmother as white female with long blonde hair who was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket and blue jeans, according to the report. She is described as 5 feet tall and 125 pounds, the release states.
North Myrtle Beach police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-280-5511.
