Local

Highway patrol: One person dies in morning crash on Hwy 9

By Hannah Strong

March 15, 2019 10:08 AM

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers

More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.
By
Up Next
More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.
By

One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 9 on Friday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2011 Mercedes ran off the right side of the road on Highway 9 near Long Bay about 7:20 a.m., said Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.

One person was in the vehicle during the crash, he said. The victim was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do