Highway patrol: One person dies in morning crash on Hwy 9

One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 9 on Friday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2011 Mercedes ran off the right side of the road on Highway 9 near Long Bay about 7:20 a.m., said Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.
One person was in the vehicle during the crash, he said. The victim was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.
