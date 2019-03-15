Murrells Inlet man needs lifelong medical care after vape battery explosion, suit says

A Murrells Inlet man suffered severe burns and had to undergo emergency surgery after a vape battery exploded in his pocket, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Neil Messer - who filed the suit against JP Ventures, LLC, in Surfside - purchased an iVape machine and Ampking battery in September, the lawsuit states. The follow month, Messer was carrying the battery loose in his pocket when it exploded and burned his leg, according to the suit.
Messer suffered disabling burns, needing skin grafts, the lawsuit states, and continues to need plastic surgery and will likely need medical treatment for the rest of his life.
The lawsuit says the seller implied warranty of the product and that it was safe to use, but was negligent in selling a defective and “unreasonably dangerous” product.
