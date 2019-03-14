Bald eagle will hopefully take flight again after Myrtle Beach police rescue injured bird

A bald eagle is receiving medical care after Myrtle Beach police made a valiant rescue Thursday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., city residents reported a bald eagle was stranded in a pond off of Golden Chestnut Way with a broken wing. The eagle was then rescued by Myrtle Beach Police Animal Control and transported to ARK Animal Hospital in Surfside Beach for treatment, officials said.
Following initial care, officials say the eagle will be taken to The Birds of Prey Center in Awendaw.
