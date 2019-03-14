Where there’s smoke, there’s fire: Why you may see smoke during your Monday commute

Horry County: If you see smoke near International Drive on March 18, don’t panic.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be doing a controlled burn this coming Monday along the road to make the surrounding forest to help prevent an uncontrolled forest fire. The date for this fire can be changed depending on the weather.
As of now, International Drive will be closed on Monday in between Highway 90 and Ocean Bay Elementary School. According to the release, the road will close at 8 a.m. and reopen sometime Monday night.
Highway 90 will still be open, including its entrance to the recycling center.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Comments