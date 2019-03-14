Luck of the Irish: Put on green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Myrtle Beach area

Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day and we’re here to ensure you find your pot of gold! So, get your green on and celebrate with friends and family at local events this weekend.
Here’s a look at some events and establishments that will help you have the luck of the Irish!
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival
The 31st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. on Main Street. The one-day, rain or shine event attracts roughly 30,000 people celebrating the day with their favorite leprechauns. Following the parade, the St. Patrick’s Day Festival will kick off with three stages of live music, a kids area with rides and amusements and approximately 150 vendors showcasing their finest products and treats from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also visit Flynn’s Irish Tavern and Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub & Restaurant for some classic Irish cuisine.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
After all of that, If you’re not already in the spirit, maybe two festive contests will get you there.
Attendees can show off their love of all things Irish by competing in the festival’s leprechaun contest at 2:15 p.m on the Main Stage. Entries will be judged on originality, creativity, appearance, enthusiasm and energy.
Plus, If you’re sick of corned beef and cabbage, head over to the Main Stage at 2:30 p.m. for the Shepard’s pie eating contest. First to clear their plate, without using any hands, wins bragging rights, maybe some napkins, and a nifty plaque designed by Coastal Engravers.
Admission and parking will be free.
The Luck of the MarshWalk
Dress in your finest green attire and head over to the MarshWalk at 2 p.m for the 4th annual Luck of the MarshWalk St. Patrick’s Day extravaganza. While enjoying drink specials, Irish-inspired dishes, and live music, attendees will have the opportunity to win over $1,000 in prizes by collecting stamps from restaurants along the MarshWalk. But, don’t forget to pick up a stamp card from any of the eight restaurants to qualify for the end-of-the-night contest on the Bovine’s back deck at 8 p.m. To win you must have your card stamped from each restaurant.
Irish Fest
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Market Common this weekend for their 9th Annual Myrtle Beach Irish Fest. Festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Grand Park, and continue the next day starting at noon. Visitors will enjoy Irish delicacies, green beer, live music, vendors, family entertainment, kids activities and more. For more information, click here.
St. Paddy’s Day Boulevard Bash
From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, visitors can enjoy green beer and good times at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on Ocean Boulevard. Along with live music from Celtic Pipers, Jason Owens, Bullfrog and The Paul Grimshaw Band, participants who are proud of their facial scruff or just forgot to shave can enter the Beard & Mustache Competition.
The showdown, hosted by the South Carolina Beard Club, will offer prizes in three categories; full beard, partial beard and mustache. Prizes for the top three winners in each category and a grand prize for best in show will be chosen by the audience. For more information, click here.
Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach
Head over to Ripley’s Aquarium for their Sharks & Shamrocks St. Patrick’s Day festivities. From noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, attendees can enjoy the aquatic scenery along with Irish-themed spirits, food and giveaways. Plus, work off that food by searching for specialty items scattered throughout the aquarium for a chance to win a grand prize in a lucky scavenger hunt for all ages. The winner will receive a ‘Swim with the Rays’ experience for two and a Ripley’s swag pack.
St. Patrick’s Day on the Avenue
Broadway at the Beach will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party on Sunday, March 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. on the Avenue. There will be Irish fare, green beer, live entertainment, music from Paperwork and the Kevin Nichols Band, a DJ, and much more.
Dave and Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach
Dave and Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach will host a Green Kegs and Eggs buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Check in will start at 10:45 a.m. and the breakfast buffet will run through the entire event. Face painting and St. Patrick’s Day swag is included with admission. For an additional fee, guests can also enjoy a bloody marry bar and green beer. Admission is $22 per person.
Comments