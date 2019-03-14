A ‘dangerous’ roller coaster ride? Local woman files suit after injury at Family Kingdom

An Horry County woman says she suffers permanent disability after riding the Swamp Fox roller coaster at Family Kingdom last summer, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Kelly Jacobs filed the personal injury suit against Family Kingdom alleging the roller coaster rose up off the tracks and slammed back down, aggravating her prior back injuries while riding it in June 2018. The lawsuit said the Swamp Fox was “much more rough than a normal roller coaster.”
The amusement park, located at 300 S. Ocean Blvd., failed to examine the coaster to make sure it was operating properly, the suit states. Family Kingdom, the lawsuit says, also failed to warn customers the roller coaster was “significantly more dangerous than a typical roller coaster” and created an unsafe condition by building and maintaining the ride.
The Swamp Fox, a wooden coaster that is more than 50 years old, was recognized as an historic structure in March 2018. The roller coaster was also recognized when the American Coaster Enthusiasts unveiled a plaque commemorating its history for the 50th anniversary in 2016.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
The Sun News has reached out to Family Kingdom for comment on the suit.
Comments