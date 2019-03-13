Horry coroner: 81-year-old man dies in wreck after striking tree

A man died after suffering a “sudden medical event,” causing him to strike a tree Sunday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Waylon Johnson, 81, died of his injuries, said Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner. Johnson suffered a sudden medical event which caused him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a tree on Nichols Highway near Highway 308, she said.
Johnson lived near the area where the wreck happened, McSpadden said.
S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
