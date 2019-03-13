Local

Horry coroner: 81-year-old man dies in wreck after striking tree

By Hannah Strong

March 13, 2019 10:10 AM

Highway safety groups urge caution on “Drunksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday,” names for alcohol binging on Thanksgiving Eve.
Highway safety groups urge caution on “Drunksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday,” names for alcohol binging on Thanksgiving Eve. Stock image
Highway safety groups urge caution on “Drunksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday,” names for alcohol binging on Thanksgiving Eve. Stock image

A man died after suffering a “sudden medical event,” causing him to strike a tree Sunday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Waylon Johnson, 81, died of his injuries, said Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner. Johnson suffered a sudden medical event which caused him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a tree on Nichols Highway near Highway 308, she said.

Johnson lived near the area where the wreck happened, McSpadden said.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

  Comments  

things to do