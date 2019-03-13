Coroner identifies man who died in early morning Conway crash

A 61-year-old died after an early crash in Conway on Friday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Rochester Green, of Conway, was the passenger in a vehicle that struck a tree near 4th Avenue, said Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner. Green died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Friday night from abdominal injuries sustained in the wreck, McSpadden said.
S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
