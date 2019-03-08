Crews, medical helicopter respond to scene of overturned vehicle in Conway

Conway Fire Department is working a crash after a vehicle overturned, leaving one person briefly entrapped Friday, according to a tweet from the department.
A medical helicopter responded to the to the area after a vehicle overturned on Cultra Road around noon and one person was transported to the hospital, the department said. Multiple crews are working the scene.
The road will remain closed until the vehicle is removed, and people are asked to avoid the area.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Comments