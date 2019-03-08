Go glamping: New luxury RV park will offer ‘entire experience’ starting this summer

Carolina Pines is not going to be a typical Myrtle Beach RV Resort. It’s actually located on Highway 90 outside of Conway.
While the site is not waterfront like many of the area’s RV Parks, General Manager Troy Bittner said his park is going to offer campers a chance to get away from the bustle of Myrtle Beach and spend time in a luxury resort with plenty to do.
“We’re in a more peaceful setting out here in the countryside,” Bittner said. “While people can stay here and get away from the chaos of the beach, we will be taking them over there every day of the summer to enjoy all the sights and summers.”
Just because the site is not in Myrtle Beach, does not mean people will have to use their trucks or RVs to get to the ocean. Carolina Pines will offer shuttles to and from the ocean and other Myrtle Beach attractions during the summer.
Once completed in this summer, the park will feature indoor and outdoor pools, mini-golf, a sports center, nature trails, bowling alley, yoga center, a dog park and other amenities. In addition, Bittner said there will be live events, like concerts or family shows to keep people entertained all day while on site.
Bittner said there will be an “incredible” sit-down restaurant with a cocktail menu and southern favorites. He also hired a longtime Myrtle Beach local to help bring in food from local producers and farmers, like Palmetto Grits. People can get campsite delivery of food through an app, so people don’t need to get up for dinner.
Incorporating Myrtle Beach, Horry County and Lowcountry culture was important for Bittner. He wants his visitors to learn more about the local community when they attend. The restaurant is going to serve local favorites and the gift shop will carry items from local artists and makers.
“I want people coming here from Ohio, Pennsylvania or even North Carolina to come here and get an idea from me and my staff … what they want to do here.”
There will be a snack shack serving up traditional campground food.
Bittner has been in the campground business for 30 years, and said this park is going to be different from what many people expect. It’s rare to see an entirely new campground being built, he said, but it ensures the facilities are “state of the art” and reflect the increased demand for resort style campgrounds.
“We’re creating an entire experience,” he said, adding the ownership company Sun RV Resorts is dedicated to creating unique, brand new parks.
Once completed, there will be over 800 lots for RVs, and there also will be about 100 cottages for people to rent.
The year-round resort will open July 1, and Carolina Pines is already taking reservations. There is no minimal stay requirement for the park.
