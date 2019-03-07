Local

100 hot dog toppings, all-you-can-watch sports: New spot opening in Carolina Forest

By Hannah Strong

March 07, 2019 09:02 AM

Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
One hundred different hot dog toppings, draft beer, garbage-can nachos — you can have it all at a new Carolina Forest sports bar opening this week.

Champ’s Bar and Grill has moved into a space near the Food Lion in Carolina Forest, and will offer baseball park food and happy hours on weekdays. The spot will be officially open at 11 a.m. Friday.

Anne Paulhus, who is an owner of the restaurant along with her husband Bill, said they hope to provide the area with a spot for people to grab some food, a beer and watch sports.

“(It will be) a nice family friendly place where people can come and watch any sports they want to watch,” Paulhus said. “It’s just something my husband and I wanted to do for a while.”

The restaurant, at 3521 Belle Terre Blvd., will have a pool table, darts and live music, Paulhus said. People can enjoy happy hour on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., specialty hot dogs inspired from baseball parks around the country, a full bar with draft beer and, of course, 100 different hot dog toppings.

The spot, formerly The Basement, will offer a fish fry with fish and chips every Friday during the lent season, which lasts until Easter.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

