Guess who’s baaaack? Unique pet lost off Highway 90 finds its way home

By David Wetzel

March 06, 2019 05:35 PM

Horry County police Facebook page
No more counting sheep. One Horry County family can sleep peacefully now.

Horry County police on Wednesday announced via Facebook that a lamb that was found off S.C. 90 has been reunited with its owner.

The lost lamb was found near the 5000 block of Highway 90 in the Conway area of Horry County on Tuesday, according to the Facebook post.

While seeking help to locate the lamb’s owner, police added that the pet had grown on them.

“Even our tough guys have fallen in love with him, but we’d truly love to help him get baaaaa-ck to his mom. Wool you help?” the post read.

