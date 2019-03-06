CCU, Conway: you’re getting new McAlister’s Deli locations: Here’s where they’ll be

Sandwich lovers of Conway rejoice: Two McAlister’s Delis are coming your way.
On Monday, the Conway Chamber of Commerce announced a corner of the intersection of U.S. 501 and Mill Pond Road near Conway High School will be developed into “Celebration Square of Conway.”
A new McAlister’s Deli will be built on the site as well as a signature steakhouse, according to the release.
In addition, Conway will be getting a second McAlister’s location closer to Coastal Carolina University under the same franchisee, Keith Brenton. The hope is that this site — which will be located at 1202 Highway 544 near the university campus — will open by the upcoming fall semester in September.
McAlister’s is a sandwich and soup chain with locations across the Grand Strand. They also have deserts, salads and other deli fare with online ordering for pick-up.
