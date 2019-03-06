Here are the drugs Horry County police seized in a Socastee drug bust

Two people were arrested on Monday in Socastee following a drug bust by the Horry County Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit and Motors Unit.
Officers found 19 grams of heroin, 6 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 37 tablets of ecstasy and 2 ounces of marijuana, according to a press release from Horry County police.
Hollie MacDowell and Glennie Sargent were both arrested in the search.
MacDowell faces separate charges of possession and intent to distribute cocaine, marijuana and heroin, and three counts of distributing heroin.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Sargent faces charges of possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Comments