‘She’s lost everything’: Homeless transitional housing in Myrtle Beach catches fire

By Jason Lee and

Alex Lang

March 06, 2019 11:41 AM

A building being used house homeless people transitioning to life off the streets caught fire on Wednesday morning.

One apartment was totaled, and the client lost all her possessions.

“One is completely displaced,” said Julie McGorty, with Seahaven Shelter Home for Youth “Unit 8 is completely gone. She’s lost everything.”

The apartments are connected to a car wash on U.S. Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. Around 10:45 a.m. Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire, Lt. Jonathan Evans said.

An apartment fire above the a carwash on U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach displaced residents on Wednesday morning and forced the closure of the major route into Myrtle Beach. Mar 06, 2019.
Two clients lived in two apartments in the building, McGorty said. The other apartment seemed OK, but the resident was going to a hotel as well. McGorty said she contacted the American Red Cross to help replace items destroyed in the blaze.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Crews closed a stretch of Highway 501 while they worked the scene for about an hour.

