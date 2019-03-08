Big changes could be coming to Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

On a mission to make Kings Highway safer for pedestrians and cyclists, the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission unanimously supported a resolution this week urging the Myrtle Beach City Council, in conjunction with the Department of Transportation, to consider a series of recommendations that could improve safety and limit future accidents along the roadway.
Recommendations include, reducing travel lanes from six to four, resulting in two lanes on either side of the highway, and dropping the speed limit, specifically in the northern and residential areas. Currently, the speed limit is 45 mph with areas also listed at 35 and 25 mph.
Additionally, it’s proposing to implement enhanced blocking, walking, crosswalks and bicycling infrastructure on North Kings Highway, from 12th Avenue to 82nd Parkway.
“This can be done with a minimal amount of money initially with just re-striping,” planning member Zeb Thomas said. “We’re not talking about spending millions of dollars initially, we’re just talking about a few thousand.”
While planning members feel strongly about seeing changes made to the roadway, they’re concerned their proposal won’t gain any traction. Planning member Don Shanks said they have sent other resolutions forward to city council that have never materialized.
“We’re serious (about this),” Shanks said. “There are areas in the city where we can implement this program. I’m concerned about going forward with this so we cannot piecemeal but eventually have a timeline to complete this.”
Planning officials also want the city council to revisit a Kings Highway corridor study conducted in 2008 that includes existing plans and policies that have already been approved.
Thomas suggested the commission be in attendance when the resolution goes before the city council to provide reason and background to their concerns. He said the resolution is a good first step to promoting additional safety measures.
Despite the commission’s concerns, Planning Director Carol Coleman said she has spoken with individual council members who agree with making changes to Kings Highway.
“I think it’s something they’re starting to see and realizing how out of hand it is,” Coleman said. “I think they are receptive.”
Mayor Brenda Bethune said the concerns the commission has with the highway are illustrated in the city’s Downtown Master Plan. She said the commission was asked to review those issues.
The Master Plan, which was presented to council members on Feb. 26, called for a calmer, softened, safer and shaded Kings Highway with new streetscapes and intersections.
“We are striving to create a more walkable city,” Bethune said. “This is very much needed in the area where we will be developing our arts district and downtown revitalization area.”
