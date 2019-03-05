Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to campaign in Myrtle Beach this week

Kamala Harris will soon get a taste of Myrtle Beach soul food.
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate will visit the city as part of a two-day stop in South Carolina. Harris, a U.S. senator in California, is holding a meet-and-greet with Horry County Democrats at Big Mike’s Soul Food at 2 p.m. Friday.
A news release announcing her stops noted that space will be limited at Big Mike’s, a restaurant owned by Myrtle Beach City Council member Mike Chestnut.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Harris will make a stop in Hemingway for the Rural Democrats Meet-and-Greet in Williamsburg County at Chavis One Stop Complex. At 9:45 a.m. Saturday, she’ll visit St. George for the Dorchester County Democrats Breakfast Meet-and-Greet at Shady Grove Family Life Center, and at 2 p.m. she’ll be in North Charleston for the 2019 Charleston Black Expo Economic Empowerment Summit at the Charleston Area Convention Center.
This will be Harris’ third visit to South Carolina.
Harris was sworn in as a U.S. senator in 2017, becoming the second African-American and first South Asian-American in United States history, according to her Senate website. She is a representative on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on the Budget, the website states.
Harris is one of 10 Democratic candidates who’ve announced they are running for president in 2020.
